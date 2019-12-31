Happy New Year!

As 2019 winds down and we look forward to 2020, there’s still time to end the year with a bang in the form of a donation to the CBC.

All that we’ve been able to accomplish in 2019 (and since our founding in 2000) is because of individuals and foundations who have given generously and faithfully. Please remember The Center for Bioethics and Culture in your end-of-year giving.

Thank YOU and Happy New Year!

Checks may be mailed to:

The Center for Bioethics and Culture

3380 VINCENT RD STE HUB

PLEASANT HILL, CA 94523-4324

Other: Contact us directly at 925-407-2660 or info@cbc-network.org for gifts of stock, employee matching contributions, and including the CBC in your estate plans.

To donate online, click here.