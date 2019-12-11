Announcing the 2020 Recipient of the Paul Ramsey Award

The Center for Bioethics and Culture and the Paul Ramsey Award Committee is pleased to announce that Professor Helen Alvaré will be the recipient of the 2020 Paul Ramsey Award for Excellence in Bioethics.

Alvaré is a Professor of Law at Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University, where she teaches Family Law, Law and Religion, and Property Law. She publishes on matters concerning marriage, parenting, non-marital households, and the First Amendment religion clauses. She is faculty advisor to the law school’s Civil Rights Law Journal, and the Latino/a Law Student Association

In addition to her books, and her publications in law reviews, and other academic journals, Professor Alvaré publishes regularly in news outlets including the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Huffington Post, and CNN.com.

Sean Fieler, Chairman of the American Principles Project, said, “As a public intellectual and a longstanding advocate for women, Helen Alvarés opposition to commercial conception is of particular importance.”

Our Paul Ramsey Institute Scholar, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, said, “In her writing, speaking, and service to society, Helen Alvaré has been a tireless advocate and defender of the rights of women, children, the poor, and other vulnerable populations. Through her scholarship, Professor Alvaré has made valuable contributions to family law and the ethics of reproductive technologies.”

We hope that you will join us for the 2020 Ramsey Award Gala on April 4, 2020 at Diablo Country Club in Diablo, CA. This dinner we will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Center for Bioethics and Culture along with the important work of Professor Alvaré.

Bestowing the Paul Ramsey Award is only one aspect of the important work of our Paul Ramsey Institute (PRI), a training program preparing and equipping the next generation of leaders. Already, PRI alumni have received tenure track positions at schools and universities throughout the United States as well as a Rhodes Scholarship, a Gates Cambridge Scholarship and are leading think tanks across the country. Several are publishing in prestigious journals and publications throughout the world.

The CBC is so thankful for the success this important project has seen so far, and I know its best days are ahead, thanks to the generous support of people like you.

Our request to you today, then, is this: would you give toward the furthering of our Paul Ramsey Institute? While grants support part of this work, the CBC funds a substantial portion of this work, training our future leaders, directly.

Please give as generously as you are able. This is truly some of the most important work we do.

Thank you,

The CBC Board of Directors

P.S. Please give toward the important work of the Paul Ramsey Institute today!

